Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:30 PM
Church of the Nativity
20 E Ridgely Rd
Lutherville-Timonium, MD
View Map
Mary "Dottie" Kenny Notice
On January 20, 2020, Mary Dorothy "Dottie" Kenny (nee Henneman), adored teacher for many years, beloved wife of the late William Stephen Kenny, Jr.; devoted mother of Bruce Kenny, Jim Kenny (Lisa), Cathy McQueney, Joe Kenny (Heather), and the late Celeste Kenny and Carol Parce; cherished grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 7; loving sister of Jim Henneman, Bob Henneman, Betty Owens, Jane Krastel, Bill Henneman, John Henneman, Mary McKinnon, and the late Chuck Henneman; dear sister in law of Vicki Sheahan; also survived by extended family and friends.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Sunday, January 26th, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Church of the Nativity, 20 E Ridgely Rd, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093, on Monday, January 27th at 12:30 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Helping Up Mission at givingengine.helpingupmission.org/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
