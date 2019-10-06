|
Mary Madeline Kern, 74 years old, of Abingdon md went to her final resting place on August 10, 2019 surrounded by family after a brief illness. She was born in Baltimore, MD to Mary and Fred Kern and is survived by her sister, Betty Kern, her brother, Fred Kern and 38 loving nieces and nephews.
A requiem mass for her will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 am at St. Francis de Sales stone chapel, 1450 Abingdon rd. Abingdon, md 21009. Reception will follow in Kilduff hall. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Madeline's memory to the Abingdon fire co. Or St. Francis de sales church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2019