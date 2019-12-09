Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Reposing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery
Mary Kiladis Notice
On December 6, 2019 Mary Bahadouris Kiladis beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Kiladis; devoted mother of James Nicholas Kiladis, Kira Kiladis Muller (Paul), Lia Kiladis (Daniel) of Paris, France; sister of Despina Coroneos, Evangeline Bahadouris, Demetra Walters; loving grandmother of Eamon, Ethan, Makaylie and Jack Muller.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5 PM. Mrs. Kiladis will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery on Thursday from 12:30 to 1 PM when the funeral service will begin. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation or www.emergeinc.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
