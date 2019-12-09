|
|
On December 6, 2019 Mary Bahadouris Kiladis beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Kiladis; devoted mother of James Nicholas Kiladis, Kira Kiladis Muller (Paul), Lia Kiladis (Daniel) of Paris, France; sister of Despina Coroneos, Evangeline Bahadouris, Demetra Walters; loving grandmother of Eamon, Ethan, Makaylie and Jack Muller.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM with a Trisagion Service at 5 PM. Mrs. Kiladis will lie-in-repose at the Chapel of the Holy Resurrection at the Greek Orthodox Cemetery on Thursday from 12:30 to 1 PM when the funeral service will begin. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation or www.emergeinc.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019