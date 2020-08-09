On August 7, 2020, Mary Kim Ward peacefully passed away. She was the beloved wife of Adrienne True; devoted daughter of the late John Robert "Bob" Ward and Theresa Joan Ward (nee Tayman");loving sister of Robert Ward and his wife Cyndi, Gregory Ward and his wife Dawn, Susan Hahn and her husband Robert, Daniel Ward; Mary Lisa Kay and her husband Richard and the late Christopher Ward. Many loving nieces and nephews also survived Kim.Family and friends may gather at the Long Green Volunteer Fire Co. (4506 Long Green Road Glen Arm, MD 21057) on Monday from 2:00 - 8:00 p.m. (Floral Arrangements should be sent to the Long Green Volunteer Fire Hall on Monday). A public Committal Service and Eulogies will be offered at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made, in Kim's memory, to Johns Hopkins Hospital Sidney Kimmel Cancer Research Center (401 N. Broadway St. Baltimore, MD 21287) or The National Alliance for the Mentally Ill of Maryland (10630 Little Patuxent Parkway Suite 475 Columbia, MD 21044) Online condolences may be left at: