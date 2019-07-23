Mary "Joan" (Lutcza) Kulick, age 96 of Rehoboth Beach, DE, passed from this world in peace, with her daughter Leslie and her canine companion, Jax at her side, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 12, 1923 in Paterson, NJ, daughter of the late John and Mary Lutcza.



Joan enjoyed working on ceramics, listening to country music, and eating chicken parmigiana. She found great joy in spending time with her rescue dogs and her "adopted son", Kyle Roberts. Joan was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 32 years, Vladimir "Danny" Kulick in 1983. She is survived by her children: Mark Kulick (Nina) of Amityville, NY, Dr. Donna Kulick of Pittsburgh, PA, and Leslie Kulick of Rehoboth Beach, DE; her grandchildren: Mark Kulick, Jr of Amityville, NY, Alex Kulick of Lindenhurst, NY, and Regina Sause of East Islip, NY; her great-grandchildren: Catherine Sause and Greg Sause; her sister, Wilma Rawl of Myrtle Beach, SC; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mark Church Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.



In lieu of flowers, it was Joan's wish that contributions be made to Link Animal Rescue, PO Box 44, Lebanon, OH 45036, or Grass Roots Rescue, www.grrde.org/donate, as she was a strong supporter of animal rescue efforts.



Please visit Joan's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 23, 2019