1/
Mary L. Armacost
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born June 15, 1930 in Carroll County, to Leah S. (Koerner) Shaffer & Guy W. Shaffer. Survived by Husband Calvin W. Armacost. Married for 70 years. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Upperco. Surviving are son and daughter in law Michael R. & Linda Armacost of Colorado, son Mark S. Armacost of Hampstead, daughter & son in law Angela Ann & Wayne Hipsley of Taneytown, a sister in law, Alice Dell of Hampstead and two grandchildren, Ali & Robby Armacost. She was predeceased by a sister Ethel Parylovich. Memorials may be sent to the Dove House Westminster, MD.

Online condolences to www.elinefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved