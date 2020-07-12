Mary Louise Fish, a resident of Pickersgill Retirement Community passed away on July 4, 2020. Beloved associate of the School Sisters Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Mary Thelma (nee Ostendorf) and Earl Fish; dear sister of the late Sister Helen M. Fish, John Fish, Jim Fish and Bob Fish. Due to the current pandemic a celebration mass will be held at a future date. Contributions in memory of Mary Lou, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street. Baltimore, MD 21212 or Carmelite Monastery 1318 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson, MD 21286. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. www.macnabbfuneral.com