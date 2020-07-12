1/
Mary L. Fish
Mary Louise Fish, a resident of Pickersgill Retirement Community passed away on July 4, 2020. Beloved associate of the School Sisters Notre Dame; dear daughter of the late Mary Thelma (nee Ostendorf) and Earl Fish; dear sister of the late Sister Helen M. Fish, John Fish, Jim Fish and Bob Fish. Due to the current pandemic a celebration mass will be held at a future date. Contributions in memory of Mary Lou, may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street. Baltimore, MD 21212 or Carmelite Monastery 1318 Dulaney Valley Road, Towson, MD 21286. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. www.macnabbfuneral.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
July 10, 2020
Mary Lou was my 7th grade teacher in 1963 at Christ the King School in Tampa and she became a dear friend to me in my adult life. I will miss her greatly and know that she is enjoying eternal rest for a life well lived. God bless
Mary Tennies
Friend
July 10, 2020
My 7th grade teacher and mentor for life!
Becky Latimer Pfeiffer
Friend
July 8, 2020
One of the most unique, best, inspirational people Ive ever known. Rest well, fly high Mary of Baltimore . We love and miss you.
Mary Hutchens
Friend
