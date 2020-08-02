On July 30, 2020, Mary L. Hradsky (nee Gregory) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Hradsky, Sr.; devoted mother of Richard A. Hradsky, Jr., (Maria Cielo), Gregory T. Hradsky, and Robert D. Hradsky, (James "Jim"); dear sister of John T Sauter, loving grandmother of Jonathan R. Hradsky, Kristina M. Hradsky, Richard A. Hradsky III, Michael S. Hradsky, Avery S. Hradsky, Michael R.S. Hradsky, and Robert S. Hradsky; cherished great grandmother of Shaniyah Davis, and Nathan R. Hradsky.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, August 03, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Updated funeral services information can be found on the funeral homes website. Interment services will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Dementia Society of America
at www.dementiasociety.org
Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
.