Mary L. (Gregory) Hradsky
On July 30, 2020, Mary L. Hradsky (nee Gregory) passed away. She was the beloved wife of Richard A. Hradsky, Sr.; devoted mother of Richard A. Hradsky, Jr., (Maria Cielo), Gregory T. Hradsky, and Robert D. Hradsky, (James "Jim"); dear sister of John T Sauter, loving grandmother of Jonathan R. Hradsky, Kristina M. Hradsky, Richard A. Hradsky III, Michael S. Hradsky, Avery S. Hradsky, Michael R.S. Hradsky, and Robert S. Hradsky; cherished great grandmother of Shaniyah Davis, and Nathan R. Hradsky.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, August 03, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Updated funeral services information can be found on the funeral homes website. Interment services will follow at Lorraine Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary's name to the Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
AUG
3
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
