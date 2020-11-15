1/1
Mary L. (Hemler) Sloane
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary L. Hemler Sloane of Woodstock Georgia, died on Thursday, November 12 due to sarcoidosis, which caused gradual failure of her lungs. She was 73.

Mary was born in Baltimore, MD on August 30, 1947, the second child and oldest daughter of Mary (Long) Hemler and Clement Hemler. She graduated from Seton High School, followed by Strayer's Business College for a secretarial degree. Later Mary earned a bachelor's degree from University of MD and a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology from Georgia State University. Among other jobs, Mary worked at the Catholic Center in Baltimore, and then for the Gerald Ford administration in Washington DC. After moving to Georgia, she worked as a speech therapist in the GA public schools. Mary was devoted to her church and to her family, especially her grandchildren. A marriage to Michael Sloane ended in divorce. Mary is survived by her only daughter, Meganne Dehner (Christopher) and six children; John, James, Emanuella, Gianna, Joseph, and Gabriella. Mary is also survived by her sisters Catherine Emig (Mike), Meg Vigerstad (Torgny), Helen Clemons Bennett, and Jane Blonder (Bill). Her surviving brothers are James Hemler (Pat), Martin Hemler (Pat), Robert Hemler (Trish), and John Hemler (Wendy). Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday 11/17 10:00 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Woodstock, GA. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 AM.

An on-line celebration of Mary's life is to be scheduled. Contact rfhemler@gmail.com for details. Donations may be made in Mary's name to Catholic Charities. See https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 14, 2020
My big sister, Mary, took care of me and the other younger siblings. That was her job as the oldest girl, growing up in the 1950's. She was a natural and nurtured us well. That never stopped. She loved to prepare meals and look out for our needs. That continued until the hour of her death as she advised those by her side where to find cider and cinnamon sticks to comfort them. I will warm some cider and toast her enduring love.
Bobby
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved