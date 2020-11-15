My big sister, Mary, took care of me and the other younger siblings. That was her job as the oldest girl, growing up in the 1950's. She was a natural and nurtured us well. That never stopped. She loved to prepare meals and look out for our needs. That continued until the hour of her death as she advised those by her side where to find cider and cinnamon sticks to comfort them. I will warm some cider and toast her enduring love.

Bobby

Brother