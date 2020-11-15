Mary L. Hemler Sloane of Woodstock Georgia, died on Thursday, November 12 due to sarcoidosis, which caused gradual failure of her lungs. She was 73.
Mary was born in Baltimore, MD on August 30, 1947, the second child and oldest daughter of Mary (Long) Hemler and Clement Hemler. She graduated from Seton High School, followed by Strayer's Business College for a secretarial degree. Later Mary earned a bachelor's degree from University of MD and a Masters Degree in Speech Pathology from Georgia State University. Among other jobs, Mary worked at the Catholic Center in Baltimore, and then for the Gerald Ford administration in Washington DC. After moving to Georgia, she worked as a speech therapist in the GA public schools. Mary was devoted to her church and to her family, especially her grandchildren. A marriage to Michael Sloane ended in divorce. Mary is survived by her only daughter, Meganne Dehner (Christopher) and six children; John, James, Emanuella, Gianna, Joseph, and Gabriella. Mary is also survived by her sisters Catherine Emig (Mike), Meg Vigerstad (Torgny), Helen Clemons Bennett, and Jane Blonder (Bill). Her surviving brothers are James Hemler (Pat), Martin Hemler (Pat), Robert Hemler (Trish), and John Hemler (Wendy). Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday 11/17 10:00 at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Woodstock, GA. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 AM.
An on-line celebration of Mary's life is to be scheduled. Contact rfhemler@gmail.com for details. Donations may be made in Mary's name to Catholic Charities. See https://www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/