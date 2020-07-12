Mary Lee (nee Newton) Baysinger



Catonsville, Maryland (MD)- Mary Lee (nee Newton) Baysinger, aged 96, died at home Saturday, June 13, 2020, from natural causes.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Roy Francis ("Bayse") Baysinger and leaves her daughter Nancee Baysinger of Annapolis, MD; her son, Curtis Baysinger and daughter-in-law, Mary Baysinger of Nashville, Tennessee (TN); two grandchildren, Katherine Baysinger of Augusta, Georgia and Charles Baysinger of Nashville, TN; one great granddaughter, Audrey Baysinger; and many close friends.



Born in Parsons, Kansas on January 17, 1924 and raised in Kansas City, Missouri (MO), she was the daughter of Manford Samuel and Effie Chole (nee Douge) Newton. She was a 66-year resident of Catonsville, having moved there from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1954.



Mary Lee majored in microbiology at Kansas State University (K-State). She met Roy while he was a houseboy at the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority (ADPi) house. Following graduation from K-State, the two were married at the Westport Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, MO, on February 7, 1948. She worked as an executive assistant to the executive vice president of US Steel in Pittsburgh, until the birth of her son in 1952. Mary Lee then spent the rest of her career as a homemaker, fantastic mother, and avid volunteer at which she excelled.



Mary Lee was devoted to the ADPi sorority after her graduation. She headed their Educational and Heritage Fund for a decade and in 1978 began 10 years of service as their Executive Grand Secretary. She helped organize several of their Leadership and National Conventions, received their Alumnae Achievement Award in 1988, and was responsible for publications of their international newsletter The Chronicle, and their quarterly magazine, The Adelphean. In 1979, while serving on Executive Grand Council, ADPi adopted Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), as their international philanthropy. This began a decades long relationship with RMHC of Baltimore from breaking ground, to securing private philanthropy and charitable donations, and serving 20 years on their Board of Directors. Along with Roy, she helped organize many of RMHC of Baltimore annual Pro-Amateur Golf Tournaments. Her children fondly remember the photo of her receiving the check, at home plate, from the Baltimore Orioles' senior management for the 1985 Pro-Am event. She was an avid golfer, a charter member of Rolling Road Golf Club, and headed their nine-hole women's group on several occasions. She was excited the many times she broke 60 strokes. Many friends in Catonsville will also remember her as a founder of the Catonsville Cotillion which organized formal dances over many years. She was a lifelong member of the Catonsville Presbyterian Church, the Rolling Hills Woman's Club, and several bridge clubs. She had a gift for decorating and for making flower arrangements. A good amateur painter, many of her works decorate her home. All of us remember her as a gracious hostess and her ability to make everyone feel as though they were the life of the party while being one.



During this time of the virus pandemic (COVID-19), the family has elected to hold the memorial service and a celebration of life at Rolling Road Golf Club, 814 Hilltop Road, Catonsville, MD on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11:00am – 2:30pm (11:00am - 11:30am welcoming and gathering of family and friends, 11:30am – 12:15pm memorial service, a celebration of life from 12:30-2:30pm). Rolling Road Golf Club has implemented the highest level of precautions to ensure members, family, friends, and guests are at minimal risk of contracting COVID-19.



An internment service of Mary Lee's ashes, along with those of Roy, will be held later in Emporia, Kansas. In honor of Mary Lee, donations can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, the Carol and Blanche Baysinger Scholarship Fund at Emporia State University, or the Alpha Delta Pi Foundation.



