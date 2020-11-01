Mary Lee "Cookie" Hood (nee Saylor), of Towson, MD, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was 79 years old. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Bowman Hood; her son and daughter-in-law, Bowman W. IV and Karen Hood; her sister and husband, Lois and Thomas Wellener; and many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. A graduate of Duke University, she had a long career as a registered nurse in the Baltimore County School System. She was a lifelong Baltimore Orioles and Colts fan, and also loved the Baltimore Ravens. A world traveler, Cookie enjoyed many trips with family and friends to Europe, Turks and Caicos, and Mexico. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed long walks with her husband around her neighborhood as well as swimming at the Towson YMCA. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Neuroendocrine Tumor Research Foundation at netrf.org
.