Mary Lee Hulmes, age 92, passed away peacefully at Brightview Senior Living in Bel Air, MD, on July 11, 2019. Born Mary Lee Federoff in Richmond, VA, she previously lived in Georgetown and Alexandria having worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau before moving to Bel Air with her late husband in 1969. For many years Mary Lee played golf at the Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air where she was a member of the 18-hole and 9-hole Ladies Groups and was very proud of having not one, but two "Holes-in-One." Besides golf, Mary Lee enjoyed gardening, traveling and time spent at their Rehoboth Beach, DE, home.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill and her parents. Per her request, no services will be held. Interment will be private at Arlington National Cemetery.



Heartfelt thanks to all the Staff at Brightview Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice Greater Chesapeake, for their compassionate and loving care. Memorial donations may be sent to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019