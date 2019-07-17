Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hulmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lee Hulmes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lee Hulmes Notice
Mary Lee Hulmes, age 92, passed away peacefully at Brightview Senior Living in Bel Air, MD, on July 11, 2019. Born Mary Lee Federoff in Richmond, VA, she previously lived in Georgetown and Alexandria having worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau before moving to Bel Air with her late husband in 1969. For many years Mary Lee played golf at the Maryland Golf & Country Club in Bel Air where she was a member of the 18-hole and 9-hole Ladies Groups and was very proud of having not one, but two "Holes-in-One." Besides golf, Mary Lee enjoyed gardening, traveling and time spent at their Rehoboth Beach, DE, home.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill and her parents. Per her request, no services will be held. Interment will be private at Arlington National Cemetery.

Heartfelt thanks to all the Staff at Brightview Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice Greater Chesapeake, for their compassionate and loving care. Memorial donations may be sent to Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now