On Monday, April 1, 2019 Mary Lee (nee Kalbaugh) Sluss of Timonium, MD, age 83. Beloved wife of William Charles Sluss, Jr.; devoted mother of Lorraine LePore and her husband John, Suzanne Kubala and her husband Edward, Cherie Fick and her husband Kenny, Mary Jefferson and her husband Eric and the late Mark Steven Sluss; proud grandmother of Justin and Kyle LePore, Samuel and Alexander Kubala, Jordan and Julia Fick and Joseph and Melaina Jefferson. Services and internment private. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 3, 2019