|
|
Mary Lenore Nitterright (nee Langley) passed away on September 5, 2019.Devoted wife of the late William Ray Nitterright, Sr.; beloved mother of Laura Lenore Pope (Jeff), Ramona Michele Burgess (the late Michael), Lenore Elise Reed (Tim Stem), Gail Raye Manning (James Michael, Sr.), the late William R. Nitterright, Jr.(Sue), and the late Ialene Agnes Weber (the late Dan); loving sister of the late Ramona Josephine Meyer, Joseph Rodie Langley, III, the late Sarah Brown and the late Michael James Langley; dear grandmother of 18, great-grandmother of 19, several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends who became family. She will be dearly missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Monday September 9, 2019 from 3-5 &7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019