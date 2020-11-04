Mary Yolanda Levesque, 82, of Bel Air Maryland, peacefully joined the angels on October 29, 2020. She spent her last days at home surrounded by her loving family.



Mary was raised in Greenwich, Connecticut and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1955. Following graduation, she pursued nursing at the New York Foundling Hospital caring for orphans with the Sisters of Charity.



On October 6, 1962 she married the love of her life, Raymond, and started a family, which became her focal point. Throughout 58 years of marriage she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and moved nine times in support of her husband's career. She had a unique ability to make everyone in her family feel like they were the most important person in the world. She never missed a game or a performance and doted upon and adored her 9 grandchildren. She was also very active in the volunteer community, taking on many outreach roles. She was a devout Catholic and a parishioner at St. Margaret's Catholic Church where she taught catechism.



Mary was passionate about birds and was well known for breeding a variety of hand-fed cockatiels and cockatoos and even ran a small business "Mary's Canaries". She also enjoyed working on a long-term rescue breeding program through Cornell to save endangered breeds.



Mary was blessed with many creative talents and relished her ability to create new things with her personal touch. Whether it was crocheting an intricate blanket for a birthday, sewing an elaborate costume, refinishing a piece of furniture or creating gorgeous home decorations, she never ceased to amaze her family. She also loved learning about horticulture and had an incredible green thumb. Her home was constantly filled with beautiful flowers she cultivated. She was a life-long learner and enjoyed taking classes and sharing her extensive knowledge on flowers and landscaping. She also loved caring for others and worked as a home health aide for many years as well.



Later in life, as avid beach lovers, Ray and Mary purchased an ocean front second home in Ocean City Maryland where they enjoyed hosting their children and grandchildren for more than 20 years. There she enjoyed family togetherness, making beach memories, dining out at her many favorite restaurants, and doing crafts with her grandchildren.



Mary had a zest for life and a love for family, and her compassionate and caring nature will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Raymond, her daughter Lisa and husband Jim, her daughter Cheryl and husband Alec, her son Raymond Jr. and wife Pam, and son Richard and his wife Tara, along with 9 grandchildren Joshua, Pete, Megan, Connor, Maddie, Jennifer, Alec, Jenna and Mason. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store