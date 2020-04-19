Home

Mary Lillian Madary Notice
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020, Mary Lillian Madary (nee Winterling) of Forest Hill died peacefully. Born on April 26, 1940, she was the beloved mother of Christopher Madary and his wife Kathleen, Joseph Madary, and Jennifer Tremills and her husband Steve; Grandmother of Diane Wise, Great-Grandmother of Angel, Kayleigh, and Bailey Wise. Predeceased by her husband Frederick, her daughter "Mickey", and brother Gerard Winterling and his surviving wife Doris.

Due to the Governor's mandate in response to the current pandemic, private services and burial will be held currently, but a joyous celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to: St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Donor Services, P.O. Box 4072 Pittsfield, MA 01202. Memory Tributes may be sent to the family at: www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020
