On March 3, 2020, Mary Linda, (nee Myers), beloved wife of Glen E. Reynolds; devoted mother of Brian Reynolds and wife Pat, Sherry Pokigo and husband Hank and Scott Reynolds and wife Christine; loving grandmother of Matthew, Cecily and the late Rachel; sister of G. Marvin and J. Calvin Myers; also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visiting at Lassahn Funeral Home, (Overlea), 7401 Belair Rd. Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church Saturday 10:00 AM. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020