On Friday, April 17, 2020, Mary Lou Boyd of Elkridge, MD. Beloved wife of James "Jim" R. Boyd. Loving mother of Robert C. Wiley and his wife Dorothy and Kathryn Denise Ray and her husband George. Sister of Virginia Lee Peddicord and the late John Baldwin. Grandmother of Steven, David, Jordan, John and Katelyn. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Rhianna, Carson, Asher, Thomas and Elsa and several nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Boyd's funeral services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Gary L. Kaufman at Meadowridge Memorial Park, Inc., Elkridge, MD 21075



If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Elkridge Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squads, Elkridge, MD.



