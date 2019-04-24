|
|
Mary Lou Brown of Aberdeen died Friday, April 19 at Jacob's Well Assisted Living in Bel Air. She was 91.Born in Cecil County, MD she was the daughter of the late Francis & Sarah (Barnett) Wilson and wife of the late Charles J. Brown who died in 2000.A former Home-EC teacher at Rising Sun High School, she was active in Grove Presbyterian Church and Meals on Wheels.She is survived by her daughter, Judy Windle of Aberdeen; grandson, Brandon Windle and great granddaughter, Lyla Singleton. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by her son Charles W. Brown in 2015.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 12:00pm at Darlington Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019