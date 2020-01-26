Home

Memorial Episcopal Church
1407 Bolton Street
Baltimore, MD 21217
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Episcopal Church
1407 Bolton Street
View Map
Mary Lou Sacks, widow of the late Morton A. Sacks, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, at her Naples, FL residence. She would have been 82 on January 29th. Mary Lou is survived by her children, Scott Sacks of Cooksville, MD, Jonathan Sacks of Washington, D.C., and Pamela Ouaou of Naples, FL, and their families. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Botten, brother Jim Botten, six grandchildren, and a number of loving relatives and friends. There will be a memorial service held to celebrate her life on Saturday, February 1st, at 1 pm, held at the Memorial Episcopal Church at 1407 Bolton Street. In lieu of flowers and if desired, donations can be made at www.prattlibrary.org or www.humanesociety.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
