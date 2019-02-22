Home

On February 15, 2019, Mary Lou Young (nee Dalton); beloved wife for 38 years of Patrick G. Young; devoted mother of Mollie E. (John) Cavalieri, Del Pat (Meghan) Young, Jr., and Danny Young; loving sister of Patricia A. (Richard) Geary, and Jack (Loretta) Dalton; cherished grandmother of Ryan and Matthew Cavalieri, and Tristan and Finn Young; adored daughter of the late Mary and John Dalton.There will be a Celebration of Life at the Patapsaco Council Knights of Columbus Hall (1010 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228), on Thursday, February 28, from 7-9 pm. A memorial service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Church on Saturday, March 2, at 10 am, located at the Charlestown campus on Maiden Choice Lane in Catonsville. Immediately following the mass we will gather at Matthews 1600 (1600 Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228), to remember Mary Lou and share all of our best stories.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
