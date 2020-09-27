Mary Louise Aims, 68, East Berlin, joined the angels on September 11 in Richmond, VA following a long battle with heart disease. Born in Reading, PA (birth family Wolf), daughter of John (dec.) and Mary Bachman, Reading, PA. Loving husband of 47 years Robert, children Matthew, Allison Wylam (Allen Estep, Jr.), Jeffrey, grandchildren Reece, Jacob (Phenyx), Braeden and Molly. Brothers Mark, Mike and John Bachman; birth sisters Barbara, Ann and Clarise.
Private burial at the convenience of the family. Celebration of her life will be announced. See ronanfh.com
for full obituary.