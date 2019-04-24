Home

Mary Carney
Mary Louise Carney (nee Santora), passed away on April 22, 2019; loving wife of the late Robert E. Carney, Jr. for 58 years; devoted mother of Robert F. Carney, whose wife is Kimberly; Anne M. Carney, whose husband is David Wennberg; Daniel E. Carney, whose wife is Michelle; John M. Carney, whose wife is Rebecca; David E. Carney, whose wife is Michele; and the late Christopher P. Carney; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren. Mary Lou is also lovingly survived by her sister, Joan Cary; her step-mother, Agnes Santora; and her half-siblings, Patricia Santora, Michael Santora, Chris Dove and Stephen Santora. The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Thursday, 2-4 & 6-8pm.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082 on Friday, April 26 at 10am. Interment the adjoining cemetery. Donations may be made in Mary Lou's memory to St. John the Evangelist School's Annual Fund, please visit www.stjohnschoollgv.org/giving/annual-fund. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
