Mary Louise Kirk Cover, 92 of Powder Springs, GA passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Mary was born on June 15, 1927. She was the daughter of Charles & Clara Kirk. She married William M. Cover on November 22, 1951. They were married for 55 years. Mary was a renowned artist and art teacher for over 75 years. She began her career in the fashion industry as a fashion designer. She worked for Lockheed Martin, where she drafted airplanes.
Once married and raising a family, Mary pursued her career as an accomplished artist and teacher. Her amazing gift as a talented artist spanned a wide range of mediums and styles from realism to slightly abstract. Her artwork was featured in galleries across the country.
Mary was a longtime resident of Hamilton in Baltimore, MD. She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Dominic's Church until she moved to GA.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, William. She is survived by her children Charles Cover (Sandra) Annapolis, MD, Katherine Tarleton (William) of Powder Springs, GA, Steven Cover (Dawn) of Westminster, MD, and Cassandra Rolf (Scott) of Kennesaw, GA; two sisters, Carol Napoli and Claire DeRemeigis. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's Church, 5310 Hartford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214. Interment will follow the service in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, 11501 Garrison Forest Road, Owings Mill MD 21117.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019