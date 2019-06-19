|
Mary Louise
Teel
Mary Louise Teel, age 80, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on June 12, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD surrounded by her loved ones. Born in New Cumberland, WV, she was the daughter of the late George Weigel and Dehlia (Wolfe) Weigel. She served as the Day Care Director for the YWCA for Harford County for more than 20 years. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her charming personality and beaming smile lit up the room and brought joy to all those who knew her.
Ms. Teel is survived by her son, David Teel (Dawn) of Forest Hill; brother, George Weigel, Jr.; sisters, Vivian Weigel and Jean Votruba; and grandson, Dickson Teel.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019