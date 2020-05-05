Vinck, on May 2, 2020, Mary Louise, wife of the late William Vinck; mother of Margaret Blanchard (Glenn) and Neal Vinck; grandmother of Grace, William and Penelope. Private graveside service will be held at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Emmitsburg. Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2020.