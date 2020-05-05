Mary Louise Vinck
1931 - 2020
Vinck, on May 2, 2020, Mary Louise, wife of the late William Vinck; mother of Margaret Blanchard (Glenn) and Neal Vinck; grandmother of Grace, William and Penelope. Private graveside service will be held at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Emmitsburg. Arrangements entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Emmitsburg. Memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). www.myersdurborawfh.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Emmitsburg
Graveside service
Mount St. Mary's Cemetery in Emmitsburg
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
