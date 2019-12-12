|
On December 10, 2019, Mary Williams (nee Minento) beloved wife of the late B. Allen Williams; devoted mother of Kathleen Virella and Rosanna Williams; loving grandmother of Bernie McDonald, Monica Virella and Rachael Virella; loving great grandmother of Kayla and Madison McDonald and Vanessa, Jason and Ryan Xochihuila; loving great great grandmother of Rocco and Aliza Medri; dear sister of the late Joseph, Frank, Dominic and Anthony Minento; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Fri., Dec. 13th from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, Little Italy on Sat., Dec. 14th at 9:30 AM. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 12, 2019