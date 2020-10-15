On Monday, October 12, 2020 Mary Magdalene (nee Hagner) Dippold age 106 of Oak Crest Village. Beloved wife of the late Martin W. Dippold; devoted mother of John T. Dippold and his wife Julia, Michael J. Dippold and his wife Vicki, Elizabeth A. Leadley and her husband Richard, and the late James M. Dippold. Also survived by 12 grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234 on Saturday, October 17 beginning at 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
