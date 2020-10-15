1/
Mary Magdalene Dippold
On Monday, October 12, 2020 Mary Magdalene (nee Hagner) Dippold age 106 of Oak Crest Village. Beloved wife of the late Martin W. Dippold; devoted mother of John T. Dippold and his wife Julia, Michael J. Dippold and his wife Vicki, Elizabeth A. Leadley and her husband Richard, and the late James M. Dippold. Also survived by 12 grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234 on Saturday, October 17 beginning at 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Parkwood Cemetery
October 14, 2020
I would like to start with Mrs. Madge was a Delightful lady. She loved to have manicures and when visitors came she got the biggest smile on he face. But the best part of our visit is when she spoke about her family. Mrs. Madge was so proud. God Bless her family, and may she Rest in Peace. Love Lois
Lois Merson
Friend
