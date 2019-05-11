|
On May 10, 2019 MARY MAJKA (nee Bartkowiak) loving mother of Robert, Deborah, Leonard, Mary, Sharon, and the late William and Daniel, dear grandmother of the late Billy 3rd and living grandchilldren Bobby Jr., Al 3rd, Carroll, Jenny, Christa, Ashley, Matthew, and Mario Jr.,, Great grandmother of Noah, Hudson, Shawn Jr., Tyler, Olivia, and Shelby, sister of Rosalie, and the late Leonard Jr., Joseph, Frances, Anthony, and Melvin. Mary is also survived by other loving family, friends, and her dog Snuggles. Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. and on Monday from 11-12 Noon. at which time Funeral Services will begin. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2019