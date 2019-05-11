Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Majka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Majka

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Majka Notice
On May 10, 2019 MARY MAJKA (nee Bartkowiak) loving mother of Robert, Deborah, Leonard, Mary, Sharon, and the late William and Daniel, dear grandmother of the late Billy 3rd and living grandchilldren Bobby Jr., Al 3rd, Carroll, Jenny, Christa, Ashley, Matthew, and Mario Jr.,, Great grandmother of Noah, Hudson, Shawn Jr., Tyler, Olivia, and Shelby, sister of Rosalie, and the late Leonard Jr., Joseph, Frances, Anthony, and Melvin. Mary is also survived by other loving family, friends, and her dog Snuggles. Visiting hours at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Sunday from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. and on Monday from 11-12 Noon. at which time Funeral Services will begin. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now