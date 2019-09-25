Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Union Chapel United Methodist Church
Joppa, MD
View Map
Resources
Mary "Ann" Majors

Mary "Ann" Majors Notice
Mary "Ann" Majors, age 79, of Forest Hill went home to be with Jesus on September 21st, 2019. She spent her childhood in Oakland, MD, and was a graduate of Towson High School. Ann was the daughter of the late William and Nina (Fulmer) Friend. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, and a talented artist. She was a member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Joppa, Md, where she enjoyed Bible study and fellowship. She was an extremely accomplished quilter, quilting teacher, and was known for her generosity and patience. Ann was well-loved by her husband, family, students, and friends. She was affectionately known as "Annabelle" to her husband, "Grammy Bump", to her grandchildren, and "Annie Bananee" to some of her closest friends. Ann enjoyed spending time with her family, hosting family dinners, hosting quilting retreats, and traveling with her husband to enjoy their vacation homes in West Virginia and North Carolina.

Ann is survived by her husband of 45 years, David C. Majors; daughters, Elizabeth (Gregory) A. Miller, Jill (Robert) A. Leager, and Michelle Majors; son, James O. Majors; brother, William M. Friend, Jr.; grandchildren, McKenzie and Delaney Miller, Madison and Abigail Simms, Dakota, Dusten, Kayla, Alexis and David Leager, and Kassidi Woods and great grandchildren, BellaGrace, Leo, Luca, Skyler, and Kentley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Adam L. French, and daughter, Alicia L. Majors.

Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Friday, September 27th, 2019, at 10 am at Union Chapel United Methodist Church, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in Union Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memories and words of support may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 25, 2019
