age 93 of Boynton Beach, Florida, formerly of Baltimore, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Brockman Jr. and her son, John Henry Brockman III. She is the mother of Thomas Dyer Brockman, Mary Patricia Brockman and Judith Anne Brockman-Dillon (Patrick); grandmother of Michelle Patricia Dillon; sister of John Joseph Dyer III (Catherine); and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11 AM at Parkwood Cemetery, 3310 Taylor Ave., Baltimore, Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 15 to May 19, 2019