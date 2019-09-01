|
Mary Margaret Jones Collins, age 54,of Thomas WV, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 54.
She is the daughter of Ronald & Julia Jones; wife of Robert Lee Collins, II; mother of Mickey Blankenship (Heather), and Melony Blankenship; grandmother to Anthony Figueroa, Jr., Cheyenne Grace Blankenship, Maci Joe Blankenship, Justice Ivory Morrisey, Lyla Peril Morrisey, Annabelle Lee Blankenship and James Morrisey, Jr.; and sister of Ronald Jones, Jr., and George, Michael and Stacey Jones.
Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Morgantown, WV (www.smithfcc.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019