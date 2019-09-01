Home

Mary Margaret Collins

Mary Margaret Collins Notice
Mary Margaret Jones Collins, age 54,of Thomas WV, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the age of 54.

She is the daughter of Ronald & Julia Jones; wife of Robert Lee Collins, II; mother of Mickey Blankenship (Heather), and Melony Blankenship; grandmother to Anthony Figueroa, Jr., Cheyenne Grace Blankenship, Maci Joe Blankenship, Justice Ivory Morrisey, Lyla Peril Morrisey, Annabelle Lee Blankenship and James Morrisey, Jr.; and sister of Ronald Jones, Jr., and George, Michael and Stacey Jones.

Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Morgantown, WV (www.smithfcc.com).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
