Mary Margaret Malloy Vorsteg, 79, loving and overly patient mother of 10 humorously diverse children, 33 beautiful grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren passed peacefully from this world on November 24, 2019. Mary lived what she claimed to be a "blessed life" with her husband of 46 years, James Charles Vorsteg (deceased).
She was born in Clarksburg, WV, moved with her family to DC and then to Laurel, MD, where she attended St Mary of the Mills Elementary School and Laurel High School.
She was an active member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Laurel, since its dedication in 1967. Mary served as the longtime Director of Religious Education at St. Nicholas, where she also supported in many other capacities including teacher, Eucharistic minister and committee member. Most of her few spare moments were spent in service to others. Many of Mary's strongest and longest friendships were forged with members of her church community.
Mary enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her gift was the ability to make each feel like they were her favorite. She lived by the commandment Jesus taught us: love one another. She loved to laugh, craft, and stay up into the wee hours of the morning visiting with family. She was respected and praised for her unmatched ability to embrace and love all, as well as her ability to draw many to her home for a good meal.
Survivors include 10 children, Grace Marie Vorsteg Morrison of Gaithersburg, Charles Matthias Vorsteg of Pasadena, Margaret Ellen Vorsteg Kroll of Richmond, Joseph Daniel Vorsteg of Windsor Mill, Anna Kay Vorsteg of Portsmouth, NH, James G. Vorsteg of Ellicott City, John B. Vorsteg of Davidsonville, Patrick E. Vorsteg of Bishopville, Mary Bernadette Saarinen of Laurel and Theresa Rose Vorsteg of Ocean City; a sister; 33 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family asks that memorial donations be made to: The Kelly Gynecologic Oncology Service Fund at John Hopkins or to St Nicholas Catholic Church, Laurel Maryland, with the designation of either the Religious Education Program or the Building Fund.
