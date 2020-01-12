|
On January 8, 2020, Mary Sue Mathis;
Devoted mother of Mark Hibshman and his wife Paula; Cherished grandmother of James Tarbert, Mariah
Tarbert, Kristin Hyde, Emilee Hibshman, and Mark
Hibshman Jr.; Loving sister of the late Brenda Pease; Dear daughter of the late Hugh and Sueda Mathis. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, the late Fred Fonzi.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A., 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex, MD. 21221. Please see the website below for updated service schedule.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020