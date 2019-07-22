Home

Mary "Maxine" Davis


1922 - 2019
Mary "Maxine" Davis - age 96 of Timonium, MD passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Stella Maris Hospice, Timonium, MD.

She was born in Spring Gap, Maryland on May 17, 1922 to the late William and Bessie Hetrick. She graduated from Oldtown High School in 1941 where she met and married the late Edwin "Billy" Davis and moved to Baltimore, MD and raised their two children.

Maxine worked as a Pharmacy Tech at the neighborhood Pharmacies in Rosedale, MD. Maxine moved to Timonium, MD in 1987 and became an active member of Mays Chapel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her bible studies and many activities at her church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Maxine is survived by two children, Sharon Wilson and spouse Dean Wilson of Parkton, MD. As well as Gary Davis and spouse Lynne Davis of Bel Alton, MD. She is also survived by four grandchildren Michelle Rollins, Melanie Davis, Nicholas Wilson and Christopher Wilson. In addition four great grandchildren, Shawn Jenkins, Brandon, Jacob and Mason Rollins.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 11911 Jenifer Road, TImonium, MD 21093.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 3pm at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church, 11911 Jenifer Road, TImonium, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019
