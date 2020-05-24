On May 20, 2020, Mary McHale, retired seamstress, clothing designer, devoted mother of Kevin McHale and his wife Patricia, Linda McHale Poggi and her husband John, beloved grandmother of Ian McHale of Vancouver, British Columbia, Sara McHale-Hostetter, Andrew, Olivia and Nicholas Poggi.



Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mary McHale to Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, P.O. Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545. Condolences may be sent to the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212.



