On May 19, 2019, Mary Ellen McKie, loving daughter of the late Edward Foss McKie, Jr. and the late Sarah Jean McKie (nee Boyles); beloved sister of Ann McKie VanHorne and her husband Jack of Lutherville, MD, Michael Patrick McKie and his wife Eileen of West Chester, PA, and William Moran McKie and his wife Jozette of Los Angeles, CA and Dallas, TX.Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Gilchrist at www.gilchristcares.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 21 to May 22, 2019
