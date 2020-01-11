|
Mary Melissa Mayor of Timonium, Maryland passed away on January 6, 2020 at St Joseph's Medical Center in Towson, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Leonard W. Mayor Sr. and Julia C. (Hughes) Mayor and was the birth mother of Stephanie M. (Manna) Schmidt. She is also survived by her siblings Leonard W. Mayor Jr., Emily A. (Mayor) Hart and Neil M. Mayor. There are no funeral services planned. Donations in Ms. Mayor's memory may be made to the University of Maryland St. Joseph's Medical Center Cancer Institute.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 11, 2020