M. Michele (Mengele) Connor passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on May 19, 2020 after a 3-month battle with cancer. She was born on October 19, 1954 to the late Joseph John and Mary Marilyn Mengele. From that day, she always found a way to make people feel important, special, and most of all, loved. She was an adored member of the Mount Saint Joseph High School family, known for her dedication and commitment to the Athletic Department, and sometimes, for coloring her hair purple in support of her beloved Gaels. Her love for the high school is only surpassed by the love she had for her family: her husband Richard B. Connor; treasured sons Nolan (Christina) Connor and Nicholas (Lindsey) Connor; cherished grandchildren Josephine, Alaina, Grace, and Emmett; mother Marilyn Mengele; brother Joseph (Kathy) Mengele; sister Christina (Michael) Skoglin, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was especially proud of Jacob and Jessica Skoglin, who affectionately referred to her as their Shell.
Due to the mandated restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a private family service will be held. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Gifts will be accepted in memory of Michele Connor at www.msjnet.edu/giving or Mount Saint Joseph High School, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, Md. 21229
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.