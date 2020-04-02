|
|
Mary Magdalene Miller passed away 23 March 2020. She was born in North Carolina on July 19, 1925 to Barney Andrew Miller (1892 - 1954) and Della Ida Benge (1894 - 1955). She had seven siblings, all who predeceased her. She married three times and had three children who all survive her: Patricia Anne Sealing (Eder), Elmer Frederick Sealing, and Janis Elaine Alford. Mary had 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grand children who also survive her. Mary's parents moved her to Maryland when she was a baby; she lived there for the rest of her life. For all her adult life, Mary was a prolific poetess and produced poems for and about many of her dear friends and family. She was a devout Lutheran and devoted much of her energies and time to the church. Besides being a loving mother, she had a career as a bank loan officer and was an active member and past president of the national credit managers' association. After retiring, she enjoyed working in her yard growing flowers and visiting with family and friends. Mary was interred beside her dear brother, Thomas Allen Miller, at Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Sandy Spring Road, Laurel, Maryland 20707, on March 27, 2020. Commemorative services are not being scheduled at this time due to the coronavirus and CDC restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a future date to be published in the "Obituaries" section of the Donaldson Funeral Home website - donaldsonlaurel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2020