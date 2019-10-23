Home

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church in the center of the Charlestown Retirement Community
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Church in the center of the Charlestown Retirement Community
Mary Morgan Tremper Notice
Born to eternal rest on October 18, 2019 at the age of 92. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Theodore J, Tremper, Jr., as well as her son Theodore J, Tremper III. Sister of Sabina Lillard. Mother of Kathleen, Susan and Lynda. Beloved Grandmother of Adam, Erin, Morgan, Alexis, Michael, Sarah & Matt. Great grandmother of Liam, Lilly, Maeve, Annie, Sarah, Caroline, Colin, Ethan and Olivia.

A long time resident of Ten Hills in Baltimore, Mary was an intelligent, fun loving woman who read voraciously and loved good competitive games, tennis and even cards with the grandchildren. She retired to St. Michaels, MD in 1988 with her husband Ted and after his death found solace in the peaceful natural setting of the Eastern Shore. She relished the many species of birds and wildlife to be found there.

In an unexpected twist of fate, a new lease on life was found in the friendship of Paul Rapp after the passing of their respective spouses. Dancing, music and travel were not the only things they shared but an expanded network of friends and family and most importantly ---laughter.

A Memorial Service will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Church in the center of the Charlestown Retirement Community on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will receive visitors at 10:30 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the:

Alzheimer's Foundation of America

322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor

New York, N.Y. 10001

or online at

www.alzfdn.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7, 2019
