On May 22, 2020, Mary Munion passed away peacefully at Northwest Hospital. Dearest wife to the late Tom Munion. Born March 14, 1960 to the late James and Mary (Pryor) Shea. Loving mother to Steve Clark and CJ Duvall. The youngest of five children she leaves behind brothers James, William, John and Thom Shea. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, mother-in-law Karen Ritenour, sisters-in-law Tammy, Lori and Misty. Services will be private.



