Mary Charlotte Kuhns Nicodemus, "Charlotte", died peacefully of natural causes on May 1st at Buckingham's Choice Retirement Community in Adamstown MD. She was 99.



Charlotte was born in Baltimore, Maryland on September 7th, 1920 to Charles F. and Genevieve McCosh Kuhns of Baltimore. She attended St. Mary's Female Seminary in St. Mary's City, Maryland and graduated in 1938. Following graduation, she worked for Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore when she met her late husband, Howard "Howdy" C. Nicodemus, also of Baltimore. They married on Valentine's Day in 1942 and resided in Baltimore until 1949. With three children, they relocated their growing family to Wilderness Farm on Jennings Chapel Road in Howard County. They raised ten children on the farm giving them the foundation of faith, love, self-sustainment, and a fine work ethic before sending them off to fulfill their God given talents. Charlotte and Howdy left the farm in 2001 retiring to the senior community of Buckingham's Choice in Adamstown. Howdy brought her much joy and happiness during their 62 years of marriage before his death in 2004.



Charlotte adored her childhood hometown of Ocean City, Maryland. She loved the ocean, salt-air breezes, and riding Trimper's Merry-Go-Round. Every summer Howdy and Charlotte, with most of their ten children in tow, headed to the beach for summer vacations. Charlotte cherished her swims in the Atlantic, never failing to exclaim, "This is heaven!" She was baptized in the Catholic Church and remained devoutly so all her life. She and Howdy raised their children in the parish of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Poplar Springs. She felt blessed with ten healthy children and often said that her abundance in blessings was taken from others. In her retired years, she found great solace as a member of St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church in Buckeystown, MD.



Charlotte had a natural gift for growing flower gardens, making floral arrangements for home and church, flower shows and cultural events. She was a founding member of the Cattail River Garden Club formed in 1955. In the Club's published book, "Sampling Nature's Bounty", Charlotte wrote of Ranunculus hispidus, better known as the buttercup. This flower was the source of a special ritual she shared with all of her children. She would say, "Hold your Buttercup under your chin. If yellow is reflected up on your chin, you like butter, and maybe even love it." As with her flowers, Charlotte was an avid bird enthusiast. Her affinity for attracting feathered friends to bird feeders and nests never waned. Hundreds of blue bird families were raised by Charlotte. From empty nest to fledglings, an obvious knack for this mother of ten.



From 1975 until retiring in 2000, Charlotte was sole proprietor of The Parasol Consignment Shop in Lisbon, Maryland. Charlotte loved a good auction. She attended estate sales in Baltimore finding treasures to resell to her myriad of customers. She developed friendships far and wide, her patrons stating, "Visits with Charlotte can be therapeutic." They talk, she listens, and friendships begin. "She is a very special lady."



Mary Charlotte Nicodemus, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, teacher, mentor and friend, approached her amazing life with honesty, integrity, wisdom, humor, grace and courage to the end. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Charlotte is survived by her ten children: H. Courtney Nicodemus, Jr. of Frederick; Marjorie Loomis (Chet) of Blue Ridge, VA; Ann Titherington of Dayton; Kathleen Johnson (Howard) of Battle Creek, MI; Elizabeth Mulcahy of Buckeystown; Mary Field Nelson (Pat) of Orlando, FL; Martha Fair of Pocomoke City; Marguerite Galloway of Taneytown; Laura James (David) of Carova Beach, NC; Charles Nicodemus (Kathy) of Catonsville; twenty grandchildren and twenty-three great-grandchildren, goddaughter Charlotte Vick Fazio, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Howard C. Nicodemus; sister, Marjorie Kuhns Vick; brother, Charles Ferdinand Kuhns, Jr; sister, Agnes Gilmore Sheets; and a grandson, Jeffery Loomis.



Given social distancing rules at this time, there will be a private graveside service at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Mt. Airy. The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Frederick Health Hospice, 516 Trail Ave. PO Box 1799 Frederick, MD 21702



