Mary Norman Tomlin HARRIS
May 27, 2020, Mary Norman Tomlin Harris, beloved wife of the late Benton Neal Harris Jr.; dear mother of Benton Neal Harris III (Ann), Peter Tomlin Harris (Harriet), Mallory Maxwell Harris Kubicek (Kirk), Mary Katherine Norman Harris, and Margaret Moore Harris; devoted sister of Joyce Tomlin Griffith; Also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Those desiring to make memorials are encouraged to donate to

The Normie & Neal Harris Family Fund for Baltimore (online at https://www.bcf.org/harris ) or via mailed check with the fund name on the memo line to Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422, Baltimore, MD 21298-9388. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
