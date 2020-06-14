May 27, 2020, Mary Norman Tomlin Harris, beloved wife of the late Benton Neal Harris Jr.; dear mother of Benton Neal Harris III (Ann), Peter Tomlin Harris (Harriet), Mallory Maxwell Harris Kubicek (Kirk), Mary Katherine Norman Harris, and Margaret Moore Harris; devoted sister of Joyce Tomlin Griffith; Also survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date at Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Those desiring to make memorials are encouraged to donate to
The Normie & Neal Harris Family Fund for Baltimore (online at https://www.bcf.org/harris ) or via mailed check with the fund name on the memo line to Baltimore Community Foundation, P.O. Box 37422, Baltimore, MD 21298-9388. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.