St Francis De Sales Church
37730 St Francis Ct
Purcellville, VA 20132
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church,
37730 St. Francis Court
Purcellville, VA
Mary Owen Chatfield-Taylor


1919 - 2020
Mary Owen Chatfield-Taylor
Chatfield-Taylor--Mary Owen Lyon died peacefully at home in Lincoln, VA, on February 18, 2020, surrounded by her children. Born May 7, 1919, she was 100 years old. The funeral will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 37730 St. Francis Court, Purcellville, VA 20132, on Saturday, February 29th, at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department (hamiltonfire.org) or Blue Ridge Hospice (brhospice.org). Burial will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
