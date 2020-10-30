1/
Mary P. Glos
On October 27, 2020, Mary P. Glos (nee D'Alesandro); beloved wife of the late Joseph Glos, Jr.; devoted mother of Joseph Glos; loving grandmother of Emily Elisabeth Huss, and Joseph Glos; great-grandmother of Charlie Christopher Huss; dear sister of her late twin sister Joanne C. Tucker.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Monday, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Rd., Suite 400, Owings Mills MD 21117. Onine condolences may be left @

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
NOV
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
NOV
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
