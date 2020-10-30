On October 27, 2020, Mary P. Glos (nee D'Alesandro); beloved wife of the late Joseph Glos, Jr.; devoted mother of Joseph Glos; loving grandmother of Emily Elisabeth Huss, and Joseph Glos; great-grandmother of Charlie Christopher Huss; dear sister of her late twin sister Joanne C. Tucker.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Monday, 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, 100 Painters Mill Rd., Suite 400, Owings Mills MD 21117. Onine condolences may be left @