On March 1, 2019, Mary Pat Andrea, 69, died peacefully in Kenosha, Wisconsin of complications from Frontotemporal Dementia. She was the eldest of eight born to Alfred and Anne Andrea in Kenosha. Her first marriage to David Gillece brought her to Baltimore after college in 1972 where she worked as a graphic designer and as Art Director for Baltimore Magazine (as Mary Pat Gillece).Inspired by a Hometown gift line she designed for her family's retail shop in Wisconsin, Mary Pat opened her first store, Hometown Girl, in 1980, as one of the original tenants in Baltimore's Harborplace. Joined by her second husband, Christopher Swift, her business grew to nine retail stores whose merchandise 'celebrated' the cities of Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C. and two Wisconsin cities in partnership with siblings there. After her second marriage ended in divorce, she moved back to Kenosha.Mary Pat is survived by her daughter, Susannah Swift of Kenosha, her siblings, David (Kathryn) Andrea, Susan (Terry Schlenker) Andrea–Schlenker, Ann (Jim Anderson) Andrea, Catherine Preziosi of Baltimore and Caroline (Andrew) Vaaler of Minneapolis; her brother-in-law, Scott Bruss (Carol Engel) of Kenosha, and her dear friend, Mike Foster of Kenosha. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, John Mark Andrea, her sister, Jane Andrea Bruss and her brother-in law, Paul Preziosi.A memorial service will be held Saturday in Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , St. Joseph Catholic Academy and the Shalom Center in Kenosha. Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home & Cremation Services 3720 39th Avenue Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144 262-658-4101 Online Condolences at www.piasecki-althaus.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary