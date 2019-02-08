Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
Bradshaw, MD
Mary Patricia (Pat) Kline, nee Meyers, passed away at home after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was the daughter of Walter G. and Mabel E. (Stallings) Meyers. Born and raised in Baltimore. Pat was a proud graduate of The Catholic High School then continued her education at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. She lived a life caring for others and leaves behind a legacy of kindness and faith.She is survived by her husband, Louis T. Kline, Sr., their seven children, Catherine M. (Steve) Wolf, Louis T. (Joan) Kline, Jr., Mary Beth (Curt) Nocket, Cindy (Mike) Bair, Mary Pat (Mike Faby) Kline-Faby, Charles (Sandi) Kline, Raymond (Lori) Kline, 21 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 12 pm at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Bradshaw, MD. Interment will take place in Harford Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may make contributions to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228 www.littlesistersofthepoorbaltimore.org/donations or , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or act.alz.org.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019
