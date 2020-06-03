Mary Patriotis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Patriotis, retired local business owner in Odenton, died on Saturday May 28, 2020, due to complications of the Corona Virus. The Millersville resident was 85 years old.

Born in the tiny village of Yialousa, Cyprus, Mary emigrated to the United Sates in 1953. Mary married Vasos Patriotis in 1958 and eventually moved and settled in Maryland in 1972. Mary purchased a carry out in 1974, which through hard work and dedication became a fixture in the Odenton area for over 40 years until her retirement. Mary was known as a kind, generous and loving person, devoted to her family and her siblings as well as her faith.

Mary has three children, Themos, Ronnie and Fay and was preceded in death by her husband, Vasos and daughter Fay.

All services are private.

For more information or to post condolences please visit www.Donaldsonfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved