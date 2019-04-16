Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Virginia Phillips, 95, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was born on February 2, 1924 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late George and Agnes Pauly. She worked as a secretary at the Shock Trauma Unit directly under Dr. R. Adams Crowley with University of Maryland.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For a complete obituary, visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
