Mary Virginia Phillips, 95, died on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton. She was born on February 2, 1924 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late George and Agnes Pauly. She worked as a secretary at the Shock Trauma Unit directly under Dr. R. Adams Crowley with University of Maryland.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 6-8 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 200 S. Harrison St., Easton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 10 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park. For a complete obituary, visit: www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019